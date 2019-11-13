Home

POWERED BY

Hugh Chesi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh Chesi Obituary
Hugh "Hugo Chiesi" Chesi
passed away
peacefully at Villa Pueblo Care Facility Nov. 2, 2019. Hugh enjoyed his "home" at the Villa for over eight years and was well-liked by residents and Villa staff. Born in Walsenburg in 1923, Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and his wife, Christine (Yourick) Chesi; and daughter, Christine Arellano. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Hokanson; sons-in-law, Jay Hokanson and Cippy Arellano; nieces, nephews, and their families. A loving family man of many accomplishments, Hugh was most proud of his service as a B-17 flight engineer and top-turret gunner with the U.S. Army Air Force in WWII. Hugh's family is grateful to the staff of Villa Pueblo and to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for his exceptional care. Special thanks to Jay Hokanson and Cippy Arellano for their kindness and support for Hugh. A private memorial service is planned. Please take a few moments to view Hugh's complete obituary at roselawnpueblo
.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -