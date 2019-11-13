|
|
Hugh "Hugo Chiesi" Chesi
- passed away
- peacefully at Villa Pueblo Care Facility Nov. 2, 2019. Hugh enjoyed his "home" at the Villa for over eight years and was well-liked by residents and Villa staff. Born in Walsenburg in 1923, Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and his wife, Christine (Yourick) Chesi; and daughter, Christine Arellano. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Hokanson; sons-in-law, Jay Hokanson and Cippy Arellano; nieces, nephews, and their families. A loving family man of many accomplishments, Hugh was most proud of his service as a B-17 flight engineer and top-turret gunner with the U.S. Army Air Force in WWII. Hugh's family is grateful to the staff of Villa Pueblo and to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for his exceptional care. Special thanks to Jay Hokanson and Cippy Arellano for their kindness and support for Hugh. A private memorial service is planned. Please take a few moments to view Hugh's complete obituary at roselawnpueblo
- .org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019