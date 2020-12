passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 99. He was a World War II veteran, a foreman of a pipe company, a bookkeeper and a patriarch. He was married to Anna for 65 years, who preceded him in death. We were blessed to get to know him again. At his request, cremation has taken place. Interment services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com