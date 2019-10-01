|
Ida Cordova, 85. The
- soul of Ida
- returned to her heavenly father on Sept. 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Baldamar Cordova; parents, Alcario and Sophia Vigil; grandchildren, Jimmy Romero and Adrian Franklin; brother, Fred Vigil. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, a caring sister and aunt. Ida led a deeply spiritual life. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of Council of Christian Women. She is survived by her children, Roland (Jeannie Rodriguez) Cordova, Verna (Norbert) Vigil, Rita (John) Boone, Joanne (Dennis) Romero; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Ida also was also survived by siblings, Carlos (Lupe) Vigil, Jasper (Ann) Vigil, Eva (Bill) Cordova, Ruth (Fred) Salazar, Clara (Anthony) Nunez, Gloria Vigil and Laura Palma. Rosary, 6 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Both at St. Joseph Parish, 1145 S. Aspen Road. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the parish hall. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 1, 2019