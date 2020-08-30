1/1
Ida Wilson
03/9/1937 - 07/03/2020
Ida C. Wilson, 83, of Pueblo joined the angels, July 3, 2020. She was born March 9, 1937, in Roy, N.M. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard L. Wilson; par-ents, Mel and Vera Garcia; in-laws, David and Jane Wilson; and sons-in-law, Anthony Romero and Ed Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving friend, Leno Barajas; children, Ray Wilson, Laura Romero, Paula Lewis and Rick (Alicia) Wilson; grandchildren, Raeanna (Thomas) Mendoza, David (Ashley) Wilson, Erica (Ray) Romero, Jared (Maribeth) Romero, Elijah (Melanie) Wilson, Amaris Lewis, Kayla (Rayden) Rich-ard, Honey and Jeremy Wilson; seven great- grandchildren; siblings, Dora Meira, Alice (Ber-nal) Aranda, Fabby Romero and George (Penny) Garcia; sister-in-law, Nona (Tony) Trujillo; and her faithful pet, Chata. Ida retired from the Pueblo Regional Cen-ter, She enjoyed dancing, watching the Denver Broncos and shopping. She especially enjoyed celebrating Fiesta Day with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service, 2 p.m. Friday, Romero Family Funeral Home, followed by inurnment, Mountain View Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
