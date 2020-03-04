Home

Ignacio Aguero

Ignacio Aguero In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Our Father and Mother
in Heaven
Ignacio "Nash" Aguero
2/1/1925 - 3/3/1976
Mary I. Aguero
10/17/1930 - 3/4/2018
Dad,
It's been 44 years today that you left us.

Mom,
It's been 2 years today that you left us.

It broke our hearts to lose you both,
but you did not go alone.
A part of us went with you the day God took you home.
If tears could build a
stairway and heartaches make a lane,
we would walk our way to heaven and bring you both back again.
In life we loved you dearly in death we love you still,
in our hearts you hold a place no one could
ever fill.
Your Loving Children

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 4, 2020
