Ignacio Rodriguez

Ignacio Rodriguez Obituary
Ignacio C. Rodriguez, 89,
of Pueblo, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his children, Daniel Rodriguez and Lori Bruntzel; mother and siblings. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Yolanda Rodriguez; children, Denise (Monty Barnett) Grieve, Sonya (Walter) Weilbacher, Evelyn (Jim Burandt) Chavez, Christopher (Julianne) Rodriguez and Pamela (Jason) Marquez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ignacio will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in his home town of San Antonio, Texas.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
