Inez Eva Cunico Rocco
Inez Eva Cunico Rocco, 99, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sept. 8, 2020, from natural causes. Inez was born on Aug. 19, 1921, in San Vincenzo La Costa, Italy, to Sullivan Spizzirri and Carmelinda Spizzirri (Lucchetta). She moved to Sargents, Colo., with her family as an infant. Inez married Mike Cunico on Sept. 23, 1939, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. They did a great job raising their four sons, Donald, Jerry, Larry and Dennis. Inez remarried after her husband Mike's passing to Ralph "Puff" Rocco. Inez devoted her life to her family and was beloved by all who knew her. She always made everyone she met feel welcome, touching many lives throughout her lifetime. She was one of the nicest people you would ever meet! She loved to help others in any way that she could. Inez was a fantastic cook and one of her greatest joys was cooking for her family, especially on Christmas when she made her famous homemade raviolis. Inez also loved to bowl in mixed leagues with Mike and, on women's leagues, where she enjoyed serving as secretary and treasurer for many years. Inez is survived by her four sons Donald (Dixie) Cunico of Napa, Calif., Jerry (Jerrie Ann) Cunico of Pueblo, Colo., Larry (Jean) Cunico of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Dennis (Linda) Cunico of Pueblo, Colo. Inez's grandchildren were the joy of her life and she was survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grand-children. She is also survived by her sister, Mabel Kane and her brother, Lou Spezze (Waiva). Later in life she needed special care so we would like to thank her caregivers, especially her loving granddaughter, Pam Cunico. The family will be holding a private service due to the pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
