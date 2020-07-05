1/
Ira Kalb
Ira J. Kalb, 69, died on July 1, 2020, after a valiant fight for life. He leaves behind his loving wife and true companion, Debbi; brothers, Clinton G. (Beverly) Kalb and Larry M. (Diane) Kalb; immediate family members, Roger Ice and Betty Dickey, Bobbi and Jerry Swallow, Cindy Ice and Abdul Masri, and Beth and Lee Gladney; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Ira's life was a perfect combination of family, friends, teaching, TTCI, Vegas, street rods and golf. Like the street rods he built, it went too fast. Special thanks to Jim Yengich, Paul Hanna and Dr. Roger Mann. Ira will forever be in our hearts. A memorial may be held at a later date in light of Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elmwood Jr. Golf. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
