Irene Madison, age 72,
- passed on Nov. 26, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. She is survived by her husband, James; son, Geoff Null; daughter, Threasa (Tracy) Mortland of Sterling; her stepdaughter, Joyce Armstrong; and her stepson, Michael Madison. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. A funeral is scheduled for Irene at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road, Pueblo, Colo., 81006, with a gathering to follow at the Father Charles J. Murray Hall at St. Joseph. Father Joseph Vigil will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1207 Pueblo Boulevard Way, Pueblo, Colo., 81005 or www.sangre.org/donate-now-2.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 3, 2019