T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611

Irene Scanlon


12/10/1926 - 11/29/2019
Irene Scanlon Obituary
Irene Scanlon, 92, born
Dec. 10, 1926, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Mable Cody; daughters, June Vandiver and Sandy Speier; and grandson, Jeff Speier, Survived by three grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2019
