Irene Scanlon, 92, born
- Dec. 10, 1926, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Mable Cody; daughters, June Vandiver and Sandy Speier; and grandson, Jeff Speier, Survived by three grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2019