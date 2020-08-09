Isabel "Izzy" Apodaca, 72, of Pueblo, passed away with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruperto and Cecilia Tafoya; brother, Charles Tafoya; and uncle, Gregory "Lolo" Aragon. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Apodaca; children, Stacie (Steven) Gutierrez, Rob Apodaca (Julie) and Tim (Claudia) Apodaca; grandchildren, Kaleb Gutierrez, Naila Apodaca, Vinicio Apodaca and Brittany Ibarra; siblings, Tillie (John) Bustos and Margaret Salazar; extended family and friends. Isabel was faithful servant of Jehovah God for over 40 years. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed cooking and reading. She was the epitome of love and kindness and was loving towards everyone she met. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, most especially her grandchildren. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leave behind. Private family service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, with Live Stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo.



