Isabel E. Archuleta went
- to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband, Heraldo Archuleta Sr.; and her son, Heraldo Archuleta Jr. Isabel is survived by her daughters, Ida (Diego) Espinoza and Diana (Timothy) Armijo; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be 9 a.m., Fri, Aug 2, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019