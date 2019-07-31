Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
View Map

Isabel Archuleta

Add a Memory
Isabel Archuleta Obituary
Isabel E. Archuleta went
to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband, Heraldo Archuleta Sr.; and her son, Heraldo Archuleta Jr. Isabel is survived by her daughters, Ida (Diego) Espinoza and Diana (Timothy) Armijo; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Viewing will be 9 a.m., Fri, Aug 2, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now