Isabel Kovacich

Isabel Kovacich In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Isabel B. Kovacich
12/16/1927 - 09/05/2015

Mama,
Until We Meet Again
Those special memories
Of you will always
Bring a smile if ony
We could have you back
For just a little while,
Then we could sit and
Talk again just like we
Used to do.
You always meant so
Very much and
always will.
The fact that you're no
Longer here will always
Cause us pain, but you're
Forever in our hearts
Until we meet again.
We love and miss you!
Your loving family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 5, 2019
