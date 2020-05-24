|
|
Isabel Ponce, 85, passed
- away May 19, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John; children Cindy (Tom) Gutierrez, Debbie (Dave) Bray, Phillip (Bridget) Ponce, Kenny Ponce and Felicia Ponce; sister, Julia Leyba; brother, Joe Roldan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her sons, Manuel and Nathan. Isabel's greatest treasures were her children, grand-children and great-grand-children. She will be sadly missed. Due to restrictions set in place because of COVID-19, private family services will be held. The family would like to express their gratitude to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and InnoVage for their care of Isabel. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020