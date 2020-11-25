1/1
Isaiah Rivera Najera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isaiah Rivera Najera, 23, of Pueblo, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Sept. 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his great-grand-parents; grandfathers, Reymundo "dad" Najera and Edwin Rivera; cousins, Rose Duran and Clinton Jordan. Isaiah is survived by his parents, Miriam Rivera (Mike) and Aaron Najera (Joni); daughter, Angeliyah Najera; fiance, Alyssa Romero; siblings, Audrina (Ron) Najera, Reymundo (Tednessa) Najera, Romeo Najera, Kendra and Michael Irvin, Aaliyah and Aaralyn Najera; grandparents, Joann "mom" Najera and Erma (Al) Brewster, Nino Edwin Rivera and Nana Misty Duran; three nieces, one nephew, numerous aunts and uncles, extended family and friends. Isaiah loved fishing, watching football, spending time with his daughter Angeliyah and his brother Romeo. He enjoyed hanging out with friends. He always welcomed everyone with open arms and wanted to make everyone around him laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Celebration of life, 2 p.m. today, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Angelus Chapel Mortuaries

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved