Isaiah Rivera Najera,
23, of Pueblo, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Sept. 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his great-grand-parents; grandfathers, Reymundo "dad" Najera and Edwin Rivera; cousins, Rose Duran and Clinton Jordan. Isaiah is survived by his parents, Miriam Rivera (Mike) and Aaron Najera (Joni); daughter, Angeliyah Najera; fiance, Alyssa Romero; siblings, Audrina (Ron) Najera, Reymundo (Tednessa) Najera, Romeo Najera, Kendra and Michael Irvin, Aaliyah and Aaralyn Najera; grandparents, Joann "mom" Najera and Erma (Al) Brewster, Nino Edwin Rivera and Nana Misty Duran; three nieces, one nephew, numerous aunts and uncles, extended family and friends. Isaiah loved fishing, watching football, spending time with his daughter Angeliyah and his brother Romeo. He enjoyed hanging out with friends. He always welcomed everyone with open arms and wanted to make everyone around him laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Celebration of life, 2 p.m. today, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com