|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Isaiah Vialpando
1/20/1995 - 9/2/2015
Arms of Angels
You rest in the arms of angels
In a place of peace and love
Watching over me always
From heaven up above
You guide me through my worries
And help me through each day
Always by my side
You never went away
The bond cannot be broken
Made from love so pure
Death does not break the bond
It lives on for ever more
You rest in the arms of angel
Free from illness and pain
Waiting for the day
We are together once again.
Always missing you, Grandpa Danny
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 2, 2019