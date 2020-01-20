|
IN MEMORIAM
Isaiah Vialpando
25 years ago today you were introduced to
this earth.
Our greatest gift of all had occurred at your birth.
God blessed us with an angel we're proud to
call our son.
For you made our lives whole as if we were one.
A parents love for their child runs deeper
than any sea.
Our lives and anything else becomes secondary
to thee.
Now your back in heaven in God's holy embrace.
We'd give up everything just to see your handsome face.
Then we'd wrap our arms around you and tell you words so true,
Like living life without you is the hardest
thing to do.
We realize that's not
possible cause life's
just not fair.
We also know love is the only gift of value needed up there.
Here family and friends will still celebrate your birthday filled with gifts
of memories we'll
forever share.
Happy birthday son!
Dad & Mom
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 20, 2020