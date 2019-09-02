|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Isaiah Vialpando
1/20/1995 - 9/2/2015
A parents worst nightmare, the unimaginable
happened to us four years ago TODAY.
Our son, our everything, life as we once knew it was all taken AWAY.
We'll never find peace not knowing the echoing
questions of "why" and what really happens when you DIE.
Our mourning and anger only intensifies especially on this day, no matter how hard we TRY.
Grief is like two lives, one where you try to pretend everything is ALRIGHT.
The other is where your heart and soul constantly scream in pain day and NIGHT.
Parents shouldn't out live their child, that's not how it's meant to BE.
You were supposed to grow up and marry, bring us grandchildren maybe two or THREE.
Memories and triggers
always surround us like simply a word someone will SAY.
Suddenly we recapture a time, a moment filled with feelings of what happened one DAY.
We're still guided by the mark and influence you left and how it's touched so many LIVES.
The light of your legacy shines in our hour of
darkness and your spirit forever THRIVES.
Although you left this world, there is a heaven beyond the SKY.
And as we still feel you near, we know you never completely DIE.
Tremendously Missed By
Mom and Dad
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 2, 2019