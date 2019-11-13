Home

Services
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Bible Church

Isaloy Potter

Isaloy Potter Obituary
Isaloy Potter, 103, died
Nov. 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Rual; eight siblings; son-in-law, John. Survived by children, Ed (Abbie), Duane (Becki), Gwen Shuffield, Jacque (Frank) Faiola; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand-children, numerous nieces, nephews, her church family and friends. Service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 19, at New Life Bible Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019
