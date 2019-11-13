|
|
Isaloy Potter, 103, died
- Nov. 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Rual; eight siblings; son-in-law, John. Survived by children, Ed (Abbie), Duane (Becki), Gwen Shuffield, Jacque (Frank) Faiola; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand-children, numerous nieces, nephews, her church family and friends. Service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 19, at New Life Bible Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019