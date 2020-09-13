Dr. Ismael Adam Alvarado,
Pharm D, also known as Izzy, Myles, and Adam, 49, of Pueblo, died Sept. 5. He was born in Pueblo on April 26, 1971. Myles graduated with honors from Pueblo Central High School and went on to earn his Ph.D from the University of Colorado at Boulder in Pharmaceutical Medicine. He has worked as a pharmacist for most of his adult life. Myles is survived by his children, Lluvia and Santiago Alvarado of Pueblo; his mother, Celia Alvarado de la Rosa of San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico; his siblings, Andrea Alvarado of San Julian, Jal-isco, Mexico, Alfredo (Graciela) Alvarado of Lafayette, Colo., Miguel Alvarado of Arvada and Richard Alvarado (Maria) of Norwalk, Calif.; and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large family in both the U.S. and Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, Ricardo Alvarado, of Pueblo. In addition to the work that Myles did as a licensed pharmacist, he loved to draw, create art and was a passionate collector of comic books. Funeral, 11 a.m., Sept. 16, St. Mary Catholic Church, 217 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO, following gathering restrictions. Masks are required. A service will be held in San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico at later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a college scholarship in honor of Dr. Ismael Alvarado at : https://gf.me/u/yxfmhb
