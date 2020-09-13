1/1
Ismael Alvarado
04/26/1971 - 09/06/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ismael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ismael Adam Alvarado, Pharm D, also known as Izzy, Myles, and Adam, 49, of Pueblo, died Sept. 5. He was born in Pueblo on April 26, 1971. Myles graduated with honors from Pueblo Central High School and went on to earn his Ph.D from the University of Colorado at Boulder in Pharmaceutical Medicine. He has worked as a pharmacist for most of his adult life. Myles is survived by his children, Lluvia and Santiago Alvarado of Pueblo; his mother, Celia Alvarado de la Rosa of San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico; his siblings, Andrea Alvarado of San Julian, Jal-isco, Mexico, Alfredo (Graciela) Alvarado of Lafayette, Colo., Miguel Alvarado of Arvada and Richard Alvarado (Maria) of Norwalk, Calif.; and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a large family in both the U.S. and Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, Ricardo Alvarado, of Pueblo. In addition to the work that Myles did as a licensed pharmacist, he loved to draw, create art and was a passionate collector of comic books. Funeral, 11 a.m., Sept. 16, St. Mary Catholic Church, 217 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO, following gathering restrictions. Masks are required. A service will be held in San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico at later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a college scholarship in honor of Dr. Ismael Alvarado at : https://gf.me/u/yxfmhb Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved