|
|
Ismael C. Medina Jr., 97,
- of Pueblo, entered into the precious arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Mary Medina. Ismael is survived by his children, Ruben Medina, Rose Valdez and Linda Medina; and numerous grandchildren. Ismael was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired after a long career from CF&I Steel Corporation. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020