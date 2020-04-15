|
J. Gary Johnson, 61,
- passed away on April 6, 2020. Survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Jett; sister, Sue Johnson; mother-in-law, Daisy Ashley; and sister-in-law, Janet Ashley (Gary Seymour). Preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Johnson; parents; and in-law, Wilbur Ashley. Gary was born to Betty and Verdon Johnson on Jan. 10, 1959, in Pueblo and owned Johnson Sport & Ski. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding ATVs, going to the cabin, working in his garage, vacationing and anything with his son, Jett. Cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 15, 2020