Jack Clementi







Jack Clementi, 82, of Pue- blo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 21. He was born on Jan. 16, 1938, to Jack and Angelina Clementi. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Janet Cle-menti; daughters, Carrie and Christina Clementi; and a grandson. He is survived by his brother, Louis Clementi; grandson, Justin (Kara) Doren; granddaughter, Savanna Flores; great-grandchil-dren, Jack, Beckett and Rylan Doren; and numerous nieces and nephews, notably Donald and Janet Clementi. Jack served honorably in the U.S. Navy, was the proud owner of a gas station in Albuquerque, N.M., a hotel in Amarillo, Texas, and retired as an employee of Pueblo County. Jack will be remembered for his sports accolades at Pueblo County High School, his love of gardening (especially Pueblo chile), his great story- telling ability and his never-ending love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Roselawn Cemetery.