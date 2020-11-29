1/1
Jack Clementi
01/16/1938 - 11/21/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Clementi


Jack Clementi, 82, of Pue- blo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 21. He was born on Jan. 16, 1938, to Jack and Angelina Clementi. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Janet Cle-menti; daughters, Carrie and Christina Clementi; and a grandson. He is survived by his brother, Louis Clementi; grandson, Justin (Kara) Doren; granddaughter, Savanna Flores; great-grandchil-dren, Jack, Beckett and Rylan Doren; and numerous nieces and nephews, notably Donald and Janet Clementi. Jack served honorably in the U.S. Navy, was the proud owner of a gas station in Albuquerque, N.M., a hotel in Amarillo, Texas, and retired as an employee of Pueblo County. Jack will be remembered for his sports accolades at Pueblo County High School, his love of gardening (especially Pueblo chile), his great story- telling ability and his never-ending love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Roselawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved