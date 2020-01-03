Home

Jack Sikes


01/27/1932 - 12/31/2019
Jack Sikes Obituary
Jack Thomas Sikes, 87,
of Rye, Colo., passed away on Dec. 31, 2019. He was born to S.C. (Cal) and Nellie (Keele) Sikes on Jan. 27, 1932, in Pueblo. He was a lifelong resident of the Greenhorn Valley. His wife, Caroline (Quirico) Sikes, preceded him in death. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. Interment, Brookside Cemetery, Rye, Colo. Memorial contributions may be sent to Rye Home United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Rye, CO 81069. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 3, 2020
