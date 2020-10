Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackie M Bornschein, 78, born June 28, 1942, to Herman and Doris (Sutton) Lieth in Hebron, Neb., passed away on Oct. 4, unexpectedly in the family home. Jackie is survived by her husband, Larry of 37 years; two children, Shelley and Michael; three grandchildren, Tyler, Kirstie and Emily; and nine great-grandchildren ranging in age from 9 months to 10 years; and a special daughter-in-law, Carol; brother, Don (Pauline) Lieth of Omaha, Neb.



