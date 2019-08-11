|
a long-time resident of Pueblo and later Longmont, Colo., was called to our Lord Aug. 1, 2019. Jackie was born in 1931 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl Lehigh, who survives her. Jackie will be remembered for her deep and abiding love for Earl, her devotion to her family, her cheerful attitude and smile, her service to others as a church and hospital volunteer, and her love of the Colorado mountains. She will be dearly missed. Jackie is also survived by her brother, Allan; her son, Kevin Lehigh (Cynthia) of Gilbert, Ariz; her daughter, Alison Fugate (Tom) of Lakewood; and her son, Clark Lehigh (Sara) of Maple Valley, Wash. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brian Lehigh, Elisabeth Middleton, Mandy Lehigh Pfarr and Kelly Lehigh; and one great-grandson. A celebration of life for Jackie will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2019, at the Green Mountain United Methodist Church, 12755 W. Cedar Dr, Lakewood, CO 80228.
