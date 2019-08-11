Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Denver
5225 W 80th Ave #C1
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 427-5140
For more information about
Jacqueline Lehigh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Mountain United Methodist Church, Fireside Room
12755 W Cedar Drive
Lakewood, CO
View Map

Jacqueline Lehigh


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jacqueline Lehigh Obituary
Jacqueline (Jackie)
Lehigh, a long-time
resident of Pueblo and later Longmont, Colo., was called to our Lord Aug. 1, 2019. Jackie was born in 1931 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl Lehigh, who survives her. Jackie will be remembered for her deep and abiding love for Earl, her devotion to her family, her cheerful attitude and smile, her service to others as a church and hospital volunteer, and her love of the Colorado mountains. She will be dearly missed. Jackie is also survived by her brother, Allan; her son, Kevin Lehigh (Cynthia) of Gilbert, Ariz; her daughter, Alison Fugate (Tom) of Lakewood; and her son, Clark Lehigh (Sara) of Maple Valley, Wash. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brian Lehigh, Elisabeth Middleton, Mandy Lehigh Pfarr and Kelly Lehigh; and one great-grandson. A celebration of life for Jackie will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2019, at the Green Mountain United Methodist Church, 12755 W. Cedar Dr, Lakewood, CO 80228.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now