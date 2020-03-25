Home

1933 - 2020
Jake Pino Obituary

Jake Pino

Jake Pino, August 5,
1933- March 19, 2020, of Walsenburg. Preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Della Pino; and eleven siblings. Survived by wife, Sandra Pino; six siblings, nine children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jake worked ranches, mining camps and auto mech-anic; retired after 37 years as the Transportation Director for Re-1 School District. Co-owner of JNP Construction, excavating with son Steve. Private graveside
services. Memorial Mass at later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020
