Jake Pino Jake Pino, August 5,
- 1933- March 19, 2020, of Walsenburg. Preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Della Pino; and eleven siblings. Survived by wife, Sandra Pino; six siblings, nine children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jake worked ranches, mining camps and auto mech-anic; retired after 37 years as the Transportation Director for Re-1 School District. Co-owner of JNP Construction, excavating with son Steve. Private graveside
- services. Memorial Mass at later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020