James Derek Armijo, 57,
- passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Modesta Armijo; and special aunts, uncles and cousins. James is survived by his father, Jim Armijo; girlfriend, Dawn Quintana; son; Levi Armijo; sister Cindy Herrera (Manuel Castro); brother, Sanford (Doris) Armijo; half-sister, Laur-alee Salazar; other special aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Little Bit. Viewing, 10 a.m. to noon Monday. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019