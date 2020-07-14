James Chyr

James David Chyr,
James David Chyr,
50, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2020. Survived by wife, Darla; daughter, Cynthia; stepchildren, Erika (Eric) Livornese and Ray (Cynthia) Pirelli; grandchildren, Jesse, Lauren, Sierra and Gabe; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Anthony and Leone; and siblings, Wolodymer, Bohdan, Maria, Peter, Paul, Fred and Eric. Preceded in death by parents, Dmytro and Anna Chyr. James was born on Nov. 20, 1969, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, and funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, both in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Moun-tain View Cemetery.
.