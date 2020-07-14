1/1
James Chyr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James David Chyr, 50, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2020. Survived by wife, Darla; daughter, Cynthia; stepchildren, Erika (Eric) Livornese and Ray (Cynthia) Pirelli; grandchildren, Jesse, Lauren, Sierra and Gabe; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Anthony and Leone; and siblings, Wolodymer, Bohdan, Maria, Peter, Paul, Fred and Eric. Preceded in death by parents, Dmytro and Anna Chyr. James was born on Nov. 20, 1969, in Glens Falls, N.Y. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, and funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, both in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Moun-tain View Cemetery. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved