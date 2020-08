Or Copy this URL to Share

James Corsentino, 84, passed away Aug. 13, 2020. He was born July 16, 1936. James was born and raised in Pue-blo, Colo He resided in Augusta, Ga., for the last several years. Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, there will be a private military burial at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver, Colo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store