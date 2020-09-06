James E. Hale, 88, of Pueblo passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family members. Jim was born Dec. 25, 1931, and graduated Delta High School in 1950, and Colorado School of Mines in 1954 with an engineer of mines degree. Jim met wife, Nancy, while both were employed by CF&I Steel Mill in Pueblo, Colo. He served in the mining dept. being transferred to various mines in the U.S. And lived his chosen career his whole life. Jim was a member of AIME: BPOE #1556, Cedar City, UT: BPOE #90 in Pueblo. He had to give up his beloved golf much to early in his retirement due to Parkinson's and Macular Degeneration. James is survived by his wife, Nancy of 58 years; son, Cary of Denver; daughter, Vicki Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as grandson, Jacob of Provo, Utah; sister, Beverly Miller of Montrose, Colo.; brother, Fred Parsons of La.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special "thank you" to CenterCare Hospice. At his request, no services will be conducted. Cremation has taken place at Roselawn Crematory.



