1/1
James E. Hale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Hale, 88, of Pueblo passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family members. Jim was born Dec. 25, 1931, and graduated Delta High School in 1950, and Colorado School of Mines in 1954 with an engineer of mines degree. Jim met wife, Nancy, while both were employed by CF&I Steel Mill in Pueblo, Colo. He served in the mining dept. being transferred to various mines in the U.S. And lived his chosen career his whole life. Jim was a member of AIME: BPOE #1556, Cedar City, UT: BPOE #90 in Pueblo. He had to give up his beloved golf much to early in his retirement due to Parkinson's and Macular Degeneration. James is survived by his wife, Nancy of 58 years; son, Cary of Denver; daughter, Vicki Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as grandson, Jacob of Provo, Utah; sister, Beverly Miller of Montrose, Colo.; brother, Fred Parsons of La.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special "thank you" to CenterCare Hospice. At his request, no services will be conducted. Cremation has taken place at Roselawn Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved