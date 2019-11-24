|
|
James Edmond Lohmiller Jr., age 77, of
- Goodyear, Ariz., died Nov. 15, 2019, in Sun City West, Ariz. He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Pueblo, Colo., to James Edmond and Margaret (Perkins) Lohmiller. James served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1967 where he was responsible for tracking space junk for NORAD. He worked for 24 years for Public Service of Colorado until retiring to Goodyear, Ariz. Musically gifted, he played the French horn in the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra. In retirement, he played golf with the PebbleCreek Rat Pack. James is survived by his wife, Patricia Boustead Lohmiller of Goodyear, Ariz.; and sister, Mary Lohmiller of Hoodsport, Wash. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Lynn. The family suggests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019