James Edward Cowley,
- 85, died March 30, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Lynne Cowley Casebeer (Brian); grandchildren, Marshall and Lauren; brother, Earl (Dorothy); a nephew, Vincent; and nieces, Tesse, Kimberly, Audrey, Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frank and Audrey Cowley; stepmother, Hazel; and son, Scott Cowley. Jim was born June 17, 1934, in Pueblo, Colo., to Frank and Audrey (Hatten) Cowley. He grew up in Pueblo, where he graduated from Centennial High School in 1952. He attended Colorado State University and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 - 1959. He was married to Marian (Drodt) Cowley from 1956-1987. Jim worked for Mountain Bell until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed taking care of his "place" west of City Park, trimming trees well into his 80s and over the years he cared for horses, goats, pigs, chickens and a llama. He showed his animals at the Colorado State Fair, and enjoyed attending the Western Stock Show and Cheyenne Frontier Days. He was a "farmer" and grew a large garden every year and enjoyed baking - especially pies. In retirement, he enjoyed Country music concerts and travelling with his trailer - visiting family across the country and driving to Alaska, He was a lifelong member of Ascension Church. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Ascension and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020