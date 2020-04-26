|
|
James "Mark" Faoro,
- 60, of Pueblo, passed away on April 17, 2020. He was a graduate of South High School and went on to get his pharmacy degree from the University of Colorodo Boulder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Margaret Estella Faoro; father-in-law, J. Patrick Wheeler; sister-in-law, Mary Pat Harrod. Survived by his wife, Kathleen Faoro; daughters, Katherine Faoro of Germany, Nicole Faoro of Pueblo, Angela Faoro of Mo., Christina (Charles) Grossen of Pueblo; siblings Anthony (Paula Hahn) Faoro of Texas, Genevieve (Nolan) Johanssen of Wash.; mothers-in-law, Mary Ellen (Joe) Clark of Mo., Clare Wheeler of Mo.; brothers-in-law, Joe (Barbe) Wheeler of Fla., Dan (Shelley) Wheeler of Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made in Mark's name to a . Private services have been held. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020