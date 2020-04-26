Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934

James "Mark" Faoro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Mark" Faoro Obituary
James "Mark" Faoro,
60, of Pueblo, passed away on April 17, 2020. He was a graduate of South High School and went on to get his pharmacy degree from the University of Colorodo Boulder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Margaret Estella Faoro; father-in-law, J. Patrick Wheeler; sister-in-law, Mary Pat Harrod. Survived by his wife, Kathleen Faoro; daughters, Katherine Faoro of Germany, Nicole Faoro of Pueblo, Angela Faoro of Mo., Christina (Charles) Grossen of Pueblo; siblings Anthony (Paula Hahn) Faoro of Texas, Genevieve (Nolan) Johanssen of Wash.; mothers-in-law, Mary Ellen (Joe) Clark of Mo., Clare Wheeler of Mo.; brothers-in-law, Joe (Barbe) Wheeler of Fla., Dan (Shelley) Wheeler of Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made in Mark's name to a . Private services have been held. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -