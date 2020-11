Or Copy this URL to Share

James Forrest Watson, 75, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Wanda Watson. He is survived by his children, Marie (Teri) Watson and Curtis (Bridgette) Watson; grandchildren, Cody (Ashley), Logan (Tiffany), Dustin (Brittanee), Zachary and Caleb; great-grandchild, Zoe; and sister, Rita (Harvey). James worked hard all his life and was enjoying his retirement. Private family service to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store