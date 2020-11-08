James Forrest Watson, 75, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Watson. He is survived by his children, Marie (Teri) Watson and Curtis (Bridgette) Watson; grandchildren, Cody (Ashley), Logan (Tiffany), Dustin (Brittanee), Zachary and Caleb; great-granddaughter, Zoe; and sister, Rita (Harvey). James worked hard all his life and was enjoying his retirement. Private celebration of life service with live-stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Friday. Per the family's request, please no flowers.



