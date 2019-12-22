|
- Gardner, 85, passed away Dec. 16, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Paul) Wold; granddaughter, Jodi (Brian and Madison); grandson, James "J.D." Smalley; lifelong friends, Dalene and "Pressey;" numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty. James was born in Farr, Colo. (Walsenburg). He graduated from Central High School in 1952, served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean conflict aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga and retired from CF&I Chem Lab after 44 years. Jimmy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was a member of both the Elks and Masonic Lodge No. 31 for over 50 years. He was an active member of Grace Christian Church. Jim walked regularly in City Park for many years and enjoyed going to auctions, estate and garage sales where he met many friends. He enjoyed going to Cripple Creek. James wishes farewell to all his walking friends at City Park. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the San-gre de Cristo Hospice, Grace Christian Church and Dalene for all she's done for our family. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either organization in his name. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Christian Church, 630 Broadway. Online condolences, imperialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019