James Madison Poteet
James Madison Poteet, 92, was born in Baxter, Colo., in 1927. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Poteet; father and mother George and Myra Poteet; sisters, June Toynton, Jessie Hedley and Jeanette Lewis; and three brothers, Henry W., Aaron W. and George Jr. Survived by son, Lee (Teresa) Poteet and daughter, Vicki (Dan) Glover of Pueblo, James (Patt) Selby of Canon City, Elaine (John) Lucas and Johnetta (Dennis) Quillen of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. Jim was a proud veteran of World War II and served in the Philippines. He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 44 years of service as Locomotive Engineer. He was a member of South Pueblo Lodge No. 31, A.F. & AM. He served as a Local Chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Firemen and Enginemen and also the United Transportation Union. He was elected General Chairman of the Transportation Union and also elected Chairman of the Association of General Chairman, Santa Fe Railroad. He served as Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees for Memorial Hospital in Topeka, Kan., Memorial Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., and also served as a Vice-Chairman, Board of Trustees for the Employee's Benefit Association, Santa Fe Railroad. Jim was loved by many family, friends and acquain- tances. He enjoyed working as a greeter at the Northside Walmart for many years, after retiring from the railroad. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
