James McKelvey
James McKelvey, 84, of Rye, Colo., passed away on Aug. 22, 2020, in Greeley, Colo James was born in Swink, Colo., to Walter and Mary (Smith) McKelvey on March 2, 1936. In 1969, in Pueblo, Colo., James met the love of his life, Virginia Helman. James completed his apprenticeship at Colorado Fuel and Iron Corporation and was employed with the company for 49 years. During this time he also ranched with his brother and raised Angus cattle and served in the National Guard. James is survived by his wife; daughter, Nancy McKelvey; step-son, Dan Helman; grand- children, Clara and Danya Schuessler; sister, Mary Ann McKelvey; and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Walter McKelvey. A private family celebration is planned for September, 2020. To leave condolences with James' family visit ncccremation.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
