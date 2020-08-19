James McMillen

Former Puebloan, James Arthur "Jim" McMillen,
85, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Wentzville, Mo. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eulalea I. (Harvey) Mc-Millen; parents, Beulah E. (Sutton) McMillen and William Isaac Mc-Millen; brother, William B. McMillen; and sister, Lily E. McMillen. He will be sadly missed by his children, Katherine (Chuck) Allen, Kristine (Michael) Fields, Karen Smith and Michael McMillen; grandchildren; great-grand-children; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service and visitation, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Acero Ave. Full notice at www.MontgomerySteward.com
.