Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
James Mihalek


1939 - 2019
James Mihalek Obituary
James "Jim" R. Mihalek
born May 28, 1939, passed in his sleep at Pioneer Nursing Home in Rocky Ford, Colo., on Oct 21, 2019. Jim was a longtime resident of Pueblo County, attending St Joseph Catholic School in Blende where he would skip school to go to the nearby stockyards and ride steers. Jim went on to become a world class athlete and winning a World Championship International Rodeo Association's bull rider award at age 21. Jim went on to the PRCA and was a multi-time competitor at the National Finals Rodeo as a bareback bronc rider. Jim rodeoed all over this country and lived in the Westminster and Estes Park area. Jim had a nightly rodeo in Estes Park during the 1980s. The last 20 years, Jim ranched north of Boone. Jim enjoyed going to sales and was even known to gamble at times. He was a cowboy! A celebration of Jim's life will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct 28, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. A big thank you to Jim's care team from Sangre De Christo Hospice and Pioneer Nursing Home for Jim's end of life care. A special thanks to Michelle, Shay, Erica and Karen.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 23, 2019
