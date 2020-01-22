Home

James Pedas

James Pedas Obituary
James Pedas, 66, passed
away on Jan. 17, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on June 12, 1953, in Pueblo, Colo., to Joseph and Ruth Pedas who preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Jane) and Beverly (Michael); nieces, Shannon and Michelle; nephews, Brandon, Joshua and Bryan. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Frances Church. Interment immediately following, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 22, 2020
