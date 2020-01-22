|
James Pedas, 66, passed
- away on Jan. 17, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on June 12, 1953, in Pueblo, Colo., to Joseph and Ruth Pedas who preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Jane) and Beverly (Michael); nieces, Shannon and Michelle; nephews, Brandon, Joshua and Bryan. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Frances Church. Interment immediately following, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 22, 2020