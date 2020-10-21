James Reed

James L. Reed,
74, of Pueblo, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judy Reed; and parents, Richard and Leta Reed. Survived by his sons, David (Jeanne), Rick (Krystal), Jeff (Sherry) and Charlie (Jennifer); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Dicken-son and Trina Stillman; as well as numerous nie-ces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, Roselawn Chapel, with graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Post 3641 in James' honor. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.