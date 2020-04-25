|
|
James "Jim Bob" James "Jim Bob" Robert
Robert Pryor
- Pryor was born to Ronald and Barbara Pryor on March 9, 1961. He passed away unexpectedly, in his home, April 17, 2020. He was 59 years old. Jim was born in Pueblo Colo. He was the 3rd of 4 children. He spent most of his childhood in Pueblo. As a child, he had a big heart, he loved to dance and he always had little gifts for the people he loved. As a teenager, he attended South High School, class of 1979. He had a special connection with his grandfather Pleasant Pryor and as a child spent a lot of time staying at his grandparents ranch in Florence, Colo., even attending Florence High School for a time. He was a high jumper on the track team and loved basketball, he would pass this love down to his daughters. Jim was a proud veteran. He joined the U.S. Army at 18 and was enlisted from 1979-1986 and spent most of that time stationed at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, Germany. It was in Germany that he met his future wife and the mother of his three oldest daughters, Jan Pryor. Although they would later divorce they remained good friends and enjoyed being grandparents together. He would go on to serve a year in the U.S. Army Reserves and from 1989 until 1995 he served in the Air Force Reserves. He continued this path in his civilian career working for DOC at Territorial Prison in Canon City, Colo. He spent over 20 years working for DOC. During his time in the military and DOC he received many awards and commendations. He was one of the youngest people ever promoted to lieutenant at Territorial Prison. Jim closed out his career as a roofing estimator/ manager in Denver, Colo. Jim loved being a dad and a grandpa. When his youngest daughter completed his family in 2006, she became his world. He loved spending time with his family, whether watching football with his grandkids, cooking and playing basketball with his daughters, or spending time at the family cabin in San Isabel with his brother and numerous other family and friends, being with the people he loved was his ultimate joy in life. Jim loved to BS with anyone, friend or foe. He loved to debate and he loved to tell a good joke. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pleasant and Floriene Pryor, Joe and Mary McCarthy; his father, Ronald Pryor; and sister-in-law, Deborah Allen. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Boyer; his brother, Rick Pryor; his sisters, Tammy (Curt) Bartell and Brenda Pryor-Moore; his four daughters, Dana (Mark), Cherie (Trevor), Krista (Tessa) and their mother, Jan Pryor; daughter, Ali and Ali's mother, Shannon Stanko; his grandchildren, Sean, Aiden and Lyla; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends; and his best friend, his dog, Mikko. Jim will be fondly remembered by all of his family and friends. Viewing will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Parker Funeral Home, 10325 Park- glenn Way, Parker, Colo. 80138. A service and/ or celebration of life will be held at a future date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 25, 2020