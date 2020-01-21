Home

James Sammon Obituary
James Sammon, 91, of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 16, 2020. Born May 30, 1928, he was preceded in death by his son, Samuel James Sammon. He is survived by his children, Margie Cano, David Sammon and Francine Montoya; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grand-children, numerous other family and extended family and friends at Rock Canyon Nursing Home. James will be forever loved and missed by all those he leaves behind. At his request, cremation has taken place.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 21, 2020
