|
|
James D. Sanford Jr. 75,
- entered the gates of heaven on Friday Sept. 6, 2019. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born June 26, 1944 to proud parents James and Loree "Pi" (Smith) Sanford who both preceded him in death, along with his brother, William Sanford and his son, Torrance M. Sanford. He served in the Army National Guard attaining the rank of SSG-E6. He attended the University of Colorado and retired as a Stationary Engineer from Colorado Fuel and Iron. James was a member of Pueblo Christian Center where he served on the church board and Happyland Pre-School board. He was also in Leadership with Full Gospel Business Men's International and Women's Aglow Inter-national. James had a heart for the Lord Jesus Christ and loved people; always wanting to help in anyway he could. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Delores (Whitney) Sanford; his children, James Sanford III, Shelia Sanford (daugher-in-law) , Tamara (Marqus) Randall, Timothy (Christa) Sanford; six grandchildren, Jamesha, Daylee, Darenton, Torrance II, Clarke and new baby boy Sanford to come; uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and a host of other relatives and friends who loved and will miss James dearly. Celebration of life, 10:30a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Pueblo Christian Center, 1605 Pueblo Blvd. Interment Mountain View Cemetery, with military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019