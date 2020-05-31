James "Jim" Clinton Smith, 87, unexpectedly passed away May 17, 2020. Jim was born to the late Earl and Ruby Smith of Bayard, Neb. The middle child of nine, he spent his younger years helping on the family farm and was a 4-H prize winner. After graduating from 8th grade, he was needed full-time on the farm since his two older brothers were serving in the military during the Korean War. When Jim was 21, he began to work at CF&I in Pueblo; a few months later, he married his beloved wife of 64 years, Myrna, and they made their home in Pueblo. Jim was a dedicated member of The Avenue Church. He had a wonderful life filled with love and adventure. He was passionate about spending time in the outdoors and spent many hours camping, fly-fishing, hunting and birdwatching. He was skilled at tying flies for fishing and in building birdhouses. He and Myrna liked traveling and loved spending time at their cabin in Pitkin, Colo. A life-long learner, he enjoyed reading, especially about narrow-gauge railroads in Colorado. He was known by his family and many friends for his friendliness, being a good listener and having a great sense of humor. Jim is survived by; wife, Myrna; daughters, Debi (Scott) Flora, Diane (Joe) Wigner; grandchildren, Bradley Flora, John Wigner (fiance Amber Higby), Larkin Flora (fiance Sam Dwyer), Cody (Miranda) Wigner; great-grandchildren, Eloise and Ozella Wigner; siblings, Dale, Tom, Pat, Jan and Ron; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Ruby Smith; siblings, Marge, Blake and Jean. Due to gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment of ashes will be at the Pitkin Cemetery, Pitkin, Colo. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to one of the following; The Avenue Church, www.avenuechurch.org; Paws for Life, www.pawspueblo.org, or the Audubon Society, www.audubon.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 31, 2020.