Mr. James L. Stephens
- passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver, Colo., surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 7, 1940. After graduating from St. Mels, he served in the Air Force, where he was stationed in England. Upon returning home, James married the love of his life, Joyce Kroupa, in 1966. James, Joyce and family moved to Pueblo County in 1976, where they lived for 40 years, raising their three children. In 2016, James and Joyce moved to Denver to be closer to their grandchildren. James is survived by his wife, Joyce; children and their spouses, Kristin (Stu Kelley) Stephens, Jimmy (Kati) Stephens and Tiffany (Matt Schmidt) Stephens; and grandchildren, Josh, Jonah, Nisha, Sanjay, Samantha, Leah, Harlyn and Stuart. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Meadows Church on Jan. 7, 2020. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., preceded by a rosary recitation at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities of Den-ver or Posada of Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020